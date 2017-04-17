Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

One of the questions we get frequently is “who goes to MarTech?” Makes sense. You want to know if there will be others like you to meet, share ideas and make valuable professional connections when deciding to invest in attending.

The overwhelming majority of attendees are managers with marketing-decision responsibilities. In fact, nearly 70% of attendees describe themselves as marketing, executive or IT management. The rest are marketing/IT staff and others.

Attendees are from companies of all sizes. About 30% said they were from large enterprises, while 60% said they were from companies with more than $25 million in sales. Attendees also come from companies that sell B2B and B2C.

If meeting, learning and talking shop with others responsible for digital transformation and experience sounds exciting, MarTech May 9-11 in San Francisco is an experience you should consider treating yourself to.

It’s “all” choreographed…

Here’s a brief summary of the formal and informal networking activities:

Breakfast Keynotes: Start your day off right! Join your fellow delegates for an energizing breakfast, and presentations from our Title Sponsors Workfront (May 10) and Amplero (May 11).

Networking Lunches: There is more than one way to get more out of lunch at MarTech than just hot meals!

Continue the learning by attending lunches and presentations from our sponsors Sitecore, Brightcove, Acxiom and Segment.

Want to continue the conversation outside the session rooms? You can register for “Birds of a Feather” lunch tables.

Don’t miss the Expo Hall: You’ll discover solutions from more than 100 leading vendors. Use your break time to strike up a conversation while enjoying snacks and beverages. See who’s exhibiting.

Stackies Awards & Opening Reception – May 9: We kick off with a celebration of the most innovative and creative marketing stacks at the Stackies ceremony. You’ll be inspired by the incredible collection of winning submissions. Also, find out how much the Stackies raised from MarTech, which is donating $100 per eligible submission to “Girls Who Code”.

The networking begins in earnest immediately following the Stackies when the Opening Reception begins at 6pm. Special thanks to our sponsors Amplero and Workfront for making the Stackies and reception possible.

Networking Reception – May 10: Meet the movers, shakers and leading edge martech vendors! Sponsored by Treasure Data.

Get all the networking details here.

Connecting you before, during, and after MarTech

To connect it all together, we also provide you with the MarTech app. The app allows you to design your own agenda, connect with other attendees, vendors and speakers and get news and alerts about the conference right on your phone.

Get the best rate by registering now

Get the full MarTech San Francisco experience with an All Access pass. For just $1,795, you’ll get access to all 70 conference sessions and speakers, networking activities and conveniences that make attending MarTech a unique, productive and enjoyable experience. Register today!

We look forward to hosting you at MarTech!

P.S. Have limited time or budget? An Expo Plus Pass may be the right fit! You get unlimited Expo Hall access, in addition to entry to specific networking events and our Sponsored Solutions Track — all for $99. See all that you get here.