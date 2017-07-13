Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SMX East agenda is now live! Check out the SEO & SEM sessions in store for you.
Choose from more than 50 sessions, keynotes and clinics
Feed your obsession for SEO & SEM with actionable and proven tactics by attending Search Engine Land’s SMX East, October 24-26 in New York City.
The agenda is packed with 50+ sessions and led by search marketing experts in paid search advertising, search engine optimization, conversion and analytics, social media and much more.
Here’s a quick look at some of the sessions I’m particularly excited about:
SEO:
-
SEO Ranking Factors In 2017: What’s Important, What’s Not
-
What’s New With Markup & Structured Data
-
The Power Of Google Featured Snippets
-
The New Mobile: What SEOs Need To Know About Progressive Web Apps, Firebase App Indexing & Android Instant Apps
-
AMP: Do Or Die?
-
Meet the SEOs
SEM:
-
How to Maximize & Measure Performance on the Google Display Network
-
Taking Audience Targeting To The Next Level
-
Breakthrough SEM Testing Tactics
-
Time To Get Agile: Moving From Manual to Automated SEM Campaign Management
-
Competitive Research For SEM
-
Paid Search Roundtable
Want to take a deep dive? Choose one of six pre-conference workshops exclusively focused on SEO, SEM, social media advertising, conversion optimization or e-Commerce!
We guarantee SMX East is an investment worthy of your time and money. Past attendees rave about their experience:
“SMX East is on my must-attend conference list! It’s a great event with great speakers in a great city. There’s always so much to do and learn and the session agenda leaves even the most advanced marketers choosing which ones they want to attend.”
– Ryan Jones, SapientNitro
Lock in lowest rates now
Don’t risk missing our lowest rates available during super early bird pricing. Register for an All Access Pass today and save $400 compared to on-site rates. You’ll get tactics, quality content, networking, a superb venue, top amenities — all the elements that make SMX East an exceptional conference. Register now!
I hope to see you in New York!
P.S. – Make it an easy decision for your manager to send you to SMX East with our handy “Get Your Boss On Board” guide.
