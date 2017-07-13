Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Feed your obsession for SEO & SEM with actionable and proven tactics by attending Search Engine Land’s SMX East, October 24-26 in New York City.

The agenda is packed with 50+ sessions and led by search marketing experts in paid search advertising, search engine optimization, conversion and analytics, social media and much more.

Here’s a quick look at some of the sessions I’m particularly excited about:

SEO:

SEO Ranking Factors In 2017: What’s Important, What’s Not

What’s New With Markup & Structured Data

The Power Of Google Featured Snippets

The New Mobile: What SEOs Need To Know About Progressive Web Apps, Firebase App Indexing & Android Instant Apps

AMP: Do Or Die?

Meet the SEOs

SEM:

How to Maximize & Measure Performance on the Google Display Network

Taking Audience Targeting To The Next Level

Breakthrough SEM Testing Tactics

Time To Get Agile: Moving From Manual to Automated SEM Campaign Management

Competitive Research For SEM

Paid Search Roundtable

Want to take a deep dive? Choose one of six pre-conference workshops exclusively focused on SEO, SEM, social media advertising, conversion optimization or e-Commerce!

We guarantee SMX East is an investment worthy of your time and money. Past attendees rave about their experience:

“SMX East is on my must-attend conference list! It’s a great event with great speakers in a great city. There’s always so much to do and learn and the session agenda leaves even the most advanced marketers choosing which ones they want to attend.” – Ryan Jones, SapientNitro

Lock in lowest rates now

Don’t risk missing our lowest rates available during super early bird pricing. Register for an All Access Pass today and save $400 compared to on-site rates. You’ll get tactics, quality content, networking, a superb venue, top amenities — all the elements that make SMX East an exceptional conference. Register now!

I hope to see you in New York!

P.S. – Make it an easy decision for your manager to send you to SMX East with our handy “Get Your Boss On Board” guide.