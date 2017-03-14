Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

We’re one week away from the 10th edition of SMX West – the premier search marketing conference on the West Coast! Don’t miss your chance March 21-23 in San Jose to get actionable SEO and SEM tactics that will drive your campaign’s success. It’s not too late to secure the best pre-conference rates!

Become a better search marketing professional. Attend SMX West for:

Tactics you can use immediately: 60+ sessions covering proven tactics in search advertising, SEO, mobile, social, analytics, and more. Check out the agenda.

Career-defining networking: Connect with new and old friends to share what’s working and what’s changing in the world of search marketing. You’ll get facetime with experts at multiple events including: SMX Meet and Greet, “Obsessed with…” lunch tables, Expo Hall Reception, Janes of Digital, Google Dance Networking, and more. Get all the details here.

Proven insights from the pros: Learn practical tips and best practices from experts who are in the trenches, tackling the daily challenges you face in SEO and SEM. See who’s speaking.

Solutions and demos: Discover new solutions to improve your business at the Expo Hall. You’ll have access to over 30 solution providers, including Google, Bing, Bruce Clay, and more. See the Expo Hall lineup.

Select the pass option that fits your needs

One size doesn’t always fit all. Choose from multiple options to customize your SMX experience:

Get it all with an All Access Pass: You’ll get access to all conference sessions, networking events, expo hall, hot meals, WiFi, and more! One day passes are also available. Register now.

No budget… no problem: The Expo+ Pass provides unlimited access to solution providers in the Expo Hall, full days of programming from Bing (March 21) and Google (March 22), and more than 20 presentations in the SMX Theater.

Hurry, SMX West is almost here – register today!

P.S. We asked Search Engine Land’s Founding Editor Danny Sullivan to record this quick video message for you!