Spark Foundry was the big winner at last night’s Bing 2017 Agency Awards event.

With offices in both New York City and Chicago, Spark Foundry was named Agency of the Year for the US and Innovator of the Year, and the team’s Colette Trudeau took home the Trailblazer of the Year Award.

Bing handed out 15 different awards during the program to search industry executives and agencies.

“This is a glamorous black-tie affair that celebrates the practice of Search and recognizes our key agency partners for their outstanding creative, effective and passionate work with Bing Ads in the Americas,” wrote Bing on its Search Blog, when it announced the event back in June.

Spark Foundry shared its Agency of the Year Award for the US with Performics Practices Team. Bing also gave an Agency of the Year Award for Canada to iProspect and an Agency of the Year award for Brazil to Blinks.

In addition to Trudeau, other individuals to be recognized included iProspect’s Jeremy Hull, who won Executive of the Year, and Performics’ David Gould, who was awarded the Lifetime Achiever Award.

Here’s the full list of Bing’s 2017 Agency Award Winners:

Agency of the Year for the US: Spark Foundry and Performics Practices Team

Agency of the Year for the Canada: iProspect

Agency of the Year for the Brazil: Blink

Executive of the Year: Jeremy Hull (iProspect)

Trailblazer of the Year: Colette Trudeau (Spark Foundry)

Lifetime Achiever Award: David Gould (Performics)

Account team of the year: Mindshare

Innovator of the year: Spark Foundry

Growth agency of the year: Initiative Search Team at Reprise

Independent agency of the year: iCrossing

Optimizer of the year: LQ Digital

Partner of the year: Resolution Media

Philanthropist of the year Seer Interactive

Accreditation champion of the year: US’s Sapient Razorfish and Canada’s Catalyst

Rising star of the year: Metric Theory

“Our agency partners play a critical role in shaping the future of search and bringing to life the opportunities search offers marketers to both better understand consumer intent and drive impactful and measurable digital engagement,” wrote Paul Longo, Bing’s head of agency development, on Bing’s blog post announcing the winners.

This was the second year for Bing’s Agency Awards event. It was held at the Capitale in New York with celebrity emcee Trevor Noah.