Google’s St. Patrick’s Day doodle is an animated image featuring high-fiving Shamrocks on Ireland’s Skellig Michael, an island off the coast of County Kerry.

Categorized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, Skellig Michael is home to various seabird species, including puffins, gannets and razorbills.

From the Google Doodle Blog:

If you’re brave enough to scale the 600 steps to the top of the rocky precipice, you’ll see a magnificent view of the mainland and the Atlantic Ocean from 714 feet above sea level.

The Doodle, designed by doodler Matt Cruickshank, leads to a search for “St. Patrick’s Day.” Here is the fully animate doodle:

In addition to today’s doodle featured on Google’s home page, the doodle team shared the following “bonus” doodle, giving the shamrocks the Star Wars treatment.



Released in December 2015, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” included scenes filmed on Skellig Michael.