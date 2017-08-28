Google released their AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) framework nearly two years ago, and even though Google noted at their recent I/O event that more than 900,000 domains have adopted the framework, that’s just a small fraction (.075 percent) of the 1.2 billion websites on the internet.

Given Google’s emphasis on the coming mobile-first index and its continuing full court press to get webmasters far and wide to implement AMP for the sites they work on, we’re interested in understanding how the Search Engine Land audience is approaching AMP adoption.

We’ve put together a brief survey — 10 quick questions, will take you about three minutes tops — and invite you to participate. We’re looking for feedback on whether and why you or your clients have or have not adopted AMP for your sites. We’re also interested in knowing whether or not you or your clients are using AMP landing pages and AMP ads.

We’ll be looking at the responses and discussing the trends that emerge from the initial data on our “Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP): Is faster better?” webinar next week — and we invite you to join us for that as well!