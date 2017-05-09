Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is honoring educators across the country today with an animated doodle on its US home page to mark Teachers’ Day.

The doodle uses Google’s letters to depict a teacher leading students through a variety of lessons. The image links to a search for “Teachers’ Day” and includes the usual sharing icon.

From the Google Doodle Blog:

On this day we take a moment to appreciate those who dedicate their lives to encouraging our intellectual development, be it through mathematics, ecology, astronomy, chemistry, biology, or any other subject we may explore. Teachers nurture our intelligence, creativity, and critical thinking skills. They help shape us and guide our development.

Here is the fully animated doodle featured on Google’s US home page today:



As a mom of a seventh and second grader, I am thankful for all the ways teachers contribute to my children’s development as students — as a professional writer, I am forever grateful for the teachers who shaped my education.