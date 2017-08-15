Every successful advertiser knows that great headlines, powerful ad copy and compelling calls to action are the keys to conversion. But the only way to know that your ads are as effective as possible is to constantly test and refine them, to make sure they thoroughly resonate with your target audience.

You can test anything and everything with your campaigns, and you should. Search Engine Land columnist Andreas Reiffen, who is also a regular speaker at SMX, has adapted his talk from SMX London 2017 into a handy “how-to” for search marketers looking to improve ad performance through testing.

Some of the key points he touches on in How to test (and perfect) nearly everything in PPC include:

How to design a good experiment in the first place

Understanding the difference between drafts and experiments in AdWords

How Google shopping ads differ from other types of PPC

What tools are available and how to best use them

Three full days of actionable SEM tactics

SMX East features three full days of sessions devoted exclusively to paid search. In addition to sessions on how to test and perfect your ads, other sessions include:

Taking Audience Targeting To The Next Level.

Join Joe Martinez, senior manager, paid media & community at Granular; Ashley Plack, SEO strategist, Stanley Black and Decker; and Jeffrey Stewart, AVP, digital communications, VITAS, as they discuss targeting options such as demographics, similar lists, in-market audiences and CRM data. You’ll learn to use advanced audience targeting to identify prospects and customers and ultimately maximize the ROI of your campaigns.

Finding Feed-Driven Retail Success Beyond Bing & Google.

While it’s a no-brainer to advertise your products on the major search engines, you’re missing out if you’re not looking at other options. In this session, come hear Todd Bowman, senior director, SEM and feeds, Merkle; Jennifer Barry, director of social advertising, DragonSearch; and Elizabeth Marsten, senior director, e-commerce growth services, CommerceHub, show you how to build product search campaigns to drive sales on other channels, including Facebook, Pinterest and Amazon.

Competitive Research For SEM.

It’s not enough to be brilliant with your own SEM efforts. You need to know what your competitors are up to. Attend this session and learn how to easy it is to apply the time-tested techniques of competitive intelligence to your SEM campaigns to sharpen your marketing edge.

These are just three of the more than 20 SEM-related sessions on the agenda in October. Click here to view the full agenda for SMX East.

