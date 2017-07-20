With more data on purchase intent, consumers, advertising methods and the shift from big-box retailers to online stores, the apparel industry has seen a massive shift in its advertising structure over the past few years. More powerful marketing technology and a more competitive market have forced the industry through its most profound transformation since the industrial revolution.

Google regularly changes their search result types based upon user intent, allowing them to home in on what people need in certain verticals. A search engine results page (SERP) may display videos, related articles or answer boxes based on the user’s presumed intent. That means apparel retailers need to expand and optimize their content offerings based on SERP displays for their target keywords.

Furthermore, advertising and marketing are no longer solely about conversions — apparel brands are also setting goals and measuring success in terms of how well they appeal to, interact with and engage returning and new consumers. To stay relevant in today’s apparel industry, it’s essential for brands to embrace new marketing methods and measurements.

The apparel vertical’s competitive landscape continues to increase with new brands, shifting search trends, and of course, the increase of online conversions versus in-store sales. By leveraging the reach of new digital methods and different devices, apparel brands can improve user engagement in ways that go beyond the simple click to purchase.

Have a relatable voice

Brands must engage their core audience members by relating to them through personalized content. By understanding their users, brands can create a content strategy that aligns with their SEO and social media goals.

While conveying their relatable tone of voice and personality through content, brands must also use key insights from purchase data, audience data, and even seasonality to appeal to people. For instance, Nordstrom has mastered tailoring content around important events and seasonality. This includes events like prom, wedding season, seasonal work attire and swimwear for different occasions.

When searching for the query of “wedding guest,” Google understands my user intent: finding something to wear for a friend’s wedding. Nordstrom ranks highly in the SERP, as they have formatted their online content and optimized it with the user intent in mind.

On Facebook, Nordstrom leads the discussion for work attire and the newest wedding looks. They’re simple and sleek throughout imagery, post copy and the links provided that clearly result in engagement, visibility, word-of-mouth, and even conversions. It’s no wonder the brand’s millennial mindset has paved the way for their future.

Content that’s written for the purchase intent prevails with this strategy. The key is to focus on what the consumers want to interact with.

For another example, take the online male apparel brand, Chubbies. This brand is extremely niche, selling mostly shorts and swim trunks for men. The brand has developed a distinct voice and culture for all its digital channels with a unified brand image.

