Today’s Google Doodle is the second in its series of Holiday 2016 series. For Christmas Eve, the Google letters are making hearts, stars, smiling faces and hand-prints behind fogged up windows.

From the Google Doodle Blog:

Happy holidays! This is the perfect time of year to cozy up to the window with your favorite blanket or mug, and watch the snow fall. While you’re there, sketch a foggy doodle or two (or five) of your own.

Like yesterday’s doodle, the animated image was designed by Gerben Steenks and leads to a search for “‘Tis the season!”

Google also put together a Day 2 holiday doodle for the “warmer climates” that is appearing on its home pages in a handful of South American countries, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and the Philippines.