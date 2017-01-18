Get the latest news in local search marketing each week.

TripAdvisor is enhancing its suite of tools and subscription-based ad products for both hotels and restaurants. The two programs are “Business Advantage” for hotels and “TripAdvisor Premium for Restaurants.”

Both offerings give hospitality and restaurant marketers new capabilities and greater control over their listings. Effectively they’re enhanced listings. Basic listings remain free.

The Business Advantage program enables hotels to feature a “favorite review” near the top of the profile page. The hotel also gets the ability to present their “best photos” and present “cover photos” for each album on the hotel profile page. There’s also a beefed-up analytics suite “with extensive traveler, engagement and competitor data.”

TripAdvisor Premium for Restaurants offers some similar capabilities.

[Read the full article on Marketing Land.]