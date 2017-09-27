Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

The paid media marketing landscape has become increasingly complex, as the speed of search engine algorithms and development changes accelerates and marketers demand more integrated channel capabilities. Automating paid media campaign management through an enterprise platform can improve efficiency and productivity.

MarTech Today’s “Enterprise Paid Media Campaign Management Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for paid media campaign management platforms and the considerations involved in implementation. The 54-page report also includes profiles of nine leading vendors, pricing charts, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing.

Get your copy today at Digital Marketing Depot.

Some opinions expressed in this article may be those of a guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.