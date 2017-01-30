Everything you need to know about SEO, delivered every Thursday.



The “Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide,” from our sister-site MarTech Today, examines the market for enterprise SEO software platforms and the considerations involved in implementing this software into your business.

If you are considering licensing an SEO software tool, this report will help you decide whether or not you need to. The report has been updated for 2017 to include the latest trends, opportunities and challenges facing the market for SEO software tools as seen by industry leaders, vendors and their customers.

Also included in the report are profiles of 13 leading SEO tools vendors, pricing charts, capabilities comparisons, and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing.

Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download this MarTech Today report.