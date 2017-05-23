Doubling down on voice

Between the many Google Home and Google Assistant announcements, it’s clear that marketers need to shift content creation strategies to focus not only on natural conversational language, but also the context of the conversation query — from which device and the time/location of a query.

Joe Youngblood noted in his recent column:

“Voice Search and Google assistant are exciting technologies that promise to make searching at home a more immersive and useful experience; however, they come with challenges we as marketers must be ready to face and find solutions to.”

All the apps

Google also announced Instant Apps, not to be confused with PWAs (progressive web apps), native apps or AMP pages. As described in the article, Instant Apps are like “AMP for apps.” As Google continues the headlong push into what appears to be not just “mobile-first,” but mobile-only, understanding the differences between the platforms, technologies and their uses remains critical for marketers.

