Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.

SMX West pre-conference workshops are conducted by the world’s leading subject matter experts in SEO, SEM, social and digital. All workshops will be held on Monday, March 20, and are conveniently located at the San Jose Convention Center. 2017 brings a revamped lineup and fresh takeaways. Keep reading for workshop previews!

Each workshop provides:

a full day of in-depth instruction from respected search marketing leaders.

an intimate learning and networking experience with like-minded professionals.

actionable takeaways that you’ll put to use immediately.

Select from one of our six outstanding SMX workshops

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND Advanced AdWords Training: AdWords is at the core of many companies digital campaigns. Inefficient PPC campaigns can have a drastic impact on your bottom line. Join SEM expert Brad Geddes for an intensive AdWords course that will teach you best practices and advanced concepts and strategies that are based upon a decade of research and testing. Learn more.

NEW Mastering Social Media Advertising: This workshop, designed for paid social media marketing practitioners and managers, will take a deep dive into getting more out of paid social — from advanced-level learning on creative strategies to efficiently managing all your paid campaigns. Learn more.

NEW Search-engine Friendly Mobile Design & Development: Gain insights on how to establish and develop a “natural” mobile SEO strategy — increasing your mobile search engine visibility and conversions. Learn more.

NEW Advanced SEO Training: Learn the latest best practices directly from Bruce Clay, the world-renowned industry expert who coined the term “SEO.” The Advanced SEO Training course offers a detailed overview of critical ranking and placement techniques to overcome competition for top search engine rankings for desired keywords. Learn more.

NEW Mastering Google Analytics: Leverage Google Analytics as a powerful analysis and reporting tool for search marketing. Gain more meaningful data and insights to accelerate your performance. Learn more.

NEW Content Marketing Mastery: This workshop is designed for in-house marketers and consultants create better content marketing programs. You’ll learn how to identify content gaps, utilize data to make more informed decisions and hear how experts create promotion strategies that actually work. Learn more.

SMX workshop participants rave about their experiences:

“The seminar was probably worth far more than 10 times the cost. I was astounded to see how much useful information Brad was able to deliver in one day. I’m a little overwhelmed just thinking about where to start with all the positive changes I can now make with our internet marketing.” – Rick D. – Minneapolis, MN “This course will greatly enhance your ability to increase your search rankings which will result in greater search engine generated traffic.” – Bruce Clay SEO workshop attendee

Customize your SMX West experience AND save:

All Access and Workshop combo: Get the complete package for only $2,695, a savings of $400 compared to on-site rates. Or, if you’ve registered for an All Access Pass and would like to upgrade with a workshop, just pay an additional $900.

Workshop Pass: Just looking for a one-day workshop intensive? You can do that, too, for just $995, a $200 savings compared to on-site rates.

If you’re just interested in attending the SMX West conference March 21–23, that’s fine too! For only $1,795, you’ll get full access to all conference sessions, keynotes, clinics, networking activities, WiFi and hot meals.

P.S. With revamped workshops, SMX West is your opportunity to increase your search marketing skills and deliver outstanding results in 2017!