We want your input to help us plan our upcoming SMX Advanced conference, which will be taking place June 14–15, 2017.

Specifically, we’d love to hear from you if you have an great idea for a session that you think should be on the agenda. And if you’re interested in speaking at the show, the absolute best way to improve your chances of being chosen is to get involved at this point, by suggesting an awesome idea that really catches our attention.

We’re looking for two types of suggestions:

Session ideas for regular SMX sessions. Most sessions at SMX conferences are 60–90 minutes in length and feature two or three speakers. Here, we’re not looking for solo presentations; rather, your idea should be a topic where multiple speakers can each weigh in with their own point of view, opinion and suggested tactics. You can let us know if you’re interested in speaking or would just like to see the session idea considered without nominating yourself to speak.

Session ideas for solo presentations. Solo presentations are keynote-level, TED-style presentations from industry visionaries. We’re looking for the best of the best: seasoned professionals, acknowledged thought leaders, inspiring communicators. People who will wow attendees with their insights and motivate them to chart new territory in their own online marketing campaigns. If you pitch to speak on a solo session, you really need to wow us to be seriously considered. Solo sessions are typically 22 minutes long.

Key milestones For SMX Advanced. Mark your calendar!

Session ideas accepted: through Friday, Jan. 20

Agenda posted: Feb. 15

Speaking pitches accepted: Feb. 15–Mar. 10

Have a suggestion? Please read our guidelines for speaking at SMX conferences. Use the session idea suggestion form to describe your idea.

Don’t delay! The session idea suggestion form closes Friday, January 20.

Chris Sherman

Chair, SMX Advanced