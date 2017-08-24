Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

While the number of sites using Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) continues to grow, the way the framework displays URLs has often been considered one of the primary impediments to adoption.

Users who click on an AMP search query result will note that the URL resolves to Google’s cached page of the content – not the publisher’s own AMP. Though Google has made display improvements by first adding the site’s URL into the header, and later adding an anchor button next to the URL that takes users directly to the publisher’s site; saving and sharing AMP URLs with apps from the iOS Share Sheet continues to direct users to Google’s AMP for the content.

Apple appears set to change that with the launch of iOS 11. As first reported by TechCrunch, our testing has verified that in iOS 11 beta 7, Safari transforms AMP URLs back to the publisher’s original URL when using the Share Sheet for selected apps.

We noted URLs were converted to the original publisher site when saving/sharing to Pocket, Slack, Messages, Reminders, Reading List, Bookmarks, Favorites, iOS Mail, Facebook, Facebook Messenger — and will open in Apple News.

iOS 10 v. iOS 11 beta 7 examples

Share to iMessage:

Share to Slack:

Save to Reading List:

Apple is scheduled to release iOS 11 in September.

