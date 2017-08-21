Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Wonky Google Search Console data attributed to a logging issue last week
Are you seeing funky data in the Google Search Console? Here is what may be happening.
Google experienced an issue with “data logging” on August 14th and August 15th, according to a post on its Google Search Console data anomalies page. Google wrote “users may see a very slight decrease in numbers due to an internal logging issue.”
We know that currently there is a delay in the data within the Google Search Console reports, including the Search Analytics report. But it is not clear if this data delay is due to this “internal logging issue.” It appears it may be related but that was not confirmed by Google.
Either way, if you see some awkward data on August 14th and 15th in the Search Analytics report, don’t panic.
When Google will fix the data delay that has been happening for several days now is also not clear. Google did say it should be back to normal soon.
Here is a screen shot of where in the Search Analytics report you will see this new “note” which hyperlinks to the data anomalies page.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.