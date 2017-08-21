Google experienced an issue with “data logging” on August 14th and August 15th, according to a post on its Google Search Console data anomalies page. Google wrote “users may see a very slight decrease in numbers due to an internal logging issue.”

We know that currently there is a delay in the data within the Google Search Console reports, including the Search Analytics report. But it is not clear if this data delay is due to this “internal logging issue.” It appears it may be related but that was not confirmed by Google.

Either way, if you see some awkward data on August 14th and 15th in the Search Analytics report, don’t panic.

When Google will fix the data delay that has been happening for several days now is also not clear. Google did say it should be back to normal soon.

Here is a screen shot of where in the Search Analytics report you will see this new “note” which hyperlinks to the data anomalies page.