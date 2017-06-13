Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In the past few weeks, we’ve had two studies that analyzed the impact of featured snippets in Google’s search results. Today, we have a new one from Visme published on the Ahrefs blog that shows search results with featured snippets lead to an 18.5 percent decrease in clicks on the main organic results.

Nayomi Chibana from Visme analyzed 5,126 keywords and found 11,065 SERP features, including featured snippets, related searches, image packs and more. The data revealed that the more features appearing in a set of search results, the fewer clicks there are on the regular, organic results.

Here’s a chart showing Google search results with featured snippets resulted in 18.5 percent fewer clicks than those without the non-organic feature:

The study showed that over 50 percent of the queries did show featured snippets. Here is a chart showing the percentage of time a feature will show in the Google results:

With featured snippets very likely to show in the Google results, this can be a concern for the site that doesn’t show up as the featured snippet.

This study is filled with great data, and you can read the full study over here.