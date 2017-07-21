Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In its continued fight against terrorist video content, YouTube announced it has rolled out a new search feature based on the Redirect Method technology designed by the Google tech incubator Jigsaw.

According to the announcement, YouTube will now display a playlist of videos aimed at debunking “violent extremist recruiting” content when people search for certain keywords.

The announcement did not include specifics on what the “certain keywords” are, but Jigsaw’s site covering its Redirect Method project listed the following statement explaining how it worked with Moonshot CVE (an initiative that uses data to counter violent extremism messaging) to determine relevant keywords:

For the English campaign, Moonshot CVE created 30 ad campaigns comprising 95 unique ads and over 1,000 keywords. The keyword generation was focused on terms suggesting positive sentiment towards ISIS.

YouTube says the goal is to offer more resources and content that may be able to “change the minds” of people at risk of being radicalized by terrorist organizations — directing them to video content that debunks extremist propaganda.

During the past months, YouTube has struggled to keep terrorist content from plaguing its site and showing up in connection with advertiser content — a crisis that has resulted in weakened relationships with brands. You can read more about the latest steps it has taken to manage brand safety for advertisers on our partner site at Marketing Land: YouTube quietly pauses search ads to implement brand safety measures.

Over the coming weeks, YouTube says it will expand the functionality to include a wider set of search queries in multiple languages, and use machine learning to update query terms. There are also plans to expand the Redirect Method tech in Europe.