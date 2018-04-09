The search marketing profession is defined by change. Tactics that work today are outdated next quarter. Platforms launch while others sunset. Pillars of the industry crumble in the blink of an eye. Serious search marketers know that in order to be the best versions of themselves, the smartest and most capable, they need to train. Hard.

That’s why elite marketers like you attend the conference that speaks to an elevated level of experience, skips the basics and addresses the nitty-gritty of the search marketing universe: Search Engine Land’s SMX® Advanced.

SMX Advanced is the show for serious digital marketers

Obsessed with SEO and SEM? We are, too. SMX Advanced has been the leading conference for SEO and SEM professionals for over a decade, helping thousands of marketing practitioners from across the world succeed with their search marketing endeavors. Our team has one goal: to deliver actionable insights to the marketing community.

Here are 10 reasons why you should attend SMX Advanced June 11-13 in Seattle:

Program by Search Engine Land. SMX Advanced is programmed by Search Engine Land, the search marketing industry publication of record. That means you get all of the Search Engine Land content you love, straight from Search Engine Land’s editors and industry experts. Something for everyone. Single-track conferences can be a snooze because it’s hard to offer something for everyone. We get that. That’s why we offer multiple tracks (including our dedicated SEO and SEM tracks) that run simultaneously. There will always be sessions that interest you. Less yawning, more learning. Seriously advanced. It’s right there in the name: SMX Advanced is the only search marketing conference that hits the ground running and never holds back. The sessions are fast-paced. Q&As leave no stone unturned. You’ll dive deep, train hard and emerge renewed — with refined skills and actionable tactics that you can implement immediately. 100% white hat. SMX speakers are held to the highest standards when it comes to the quality of their presentations. You’ll only learn tactics that are safe for your brand or clients. No “get-rich-quick” schemes that may land you in hot water with regulators, the search engines or your boss. Respected brands. The brands that flock to SMX are among the best. From esteemed boutique agencies to household names including Google, Bing and Amazon Marketing Services — they return to our Expo Hall and session rooms year after year because they know it’s worth it. Just see what past attendees have to say! Safe environment. We are proud to deliver a friendly, welcoming, harassment-free conference experience for absolutely everyone — attendees, speakers, sponsors, staff. No exceptions. Period. Diverse training. Our session format is carefully constructed to match each topic. Solo sessions offer expert-led deep dives. Panels provide a variety of viewpoints. Roundtables ditch PowerPoints when discussion is more valuable. Clinics address your specific, case-by-case needs in an intimate Q&A environment. Full-day workshops. Add a pre-conference workshop to your SMX Advanced agenda for an even richer experience. Choose from full-throttle seminars on Advanced SEO, Advanced AdWords, Social Media Advertising, Mobile Marketing, Technical SEO or Advanced Conversion Rate Optimization & A/B Testing. Exceptional amenities. We work hard to make SMX as pleasant as it is productive. Top-shelf amenities are included with your All Access registration — full breakfasts and hot lunches, built-in recharge and refreshment breaks and complimentary WiFi, to name a few. 100% unbiased. SMX isn’t backed by a software company or digital agency. It isn’t a customer event that dabbles with the occasional search topic. Our unbiased, vendor-agnostic content is designed to do one thing: Help you succeed. That’s our only agenda.

Coming to a conference is an investment. You put a lot in and deserve to get a lot out. Join us at SMX Advanced and walk away armed with fresh tactics, tips, and techniques to drive traffic, convert visitors and grow your business. You’ll also leave with something else: a true sense of solidarity with your community — something you’ll be hard-pressed to put a price on.

Psst… Here’s a bonus reason: The Search Engine Land Awards! Celebrate the power of search at the biggest awards program in the industry on Wednesday, June 12. All SMX Advanced pass-holders are welcome — All Access, Expo+, speakers, exhibitors — and we’d love to see you there! Don’t miss out on this exciting chance to celebrate with your SEO and SEM community!

