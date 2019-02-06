Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

The flood of mobile calls to U.S. businesses continues unabated, changing the way enterprise brands view the telephone as an inbound marketing channel. As consumers increasingly use their smartphones to research, browse, and connect with businesses, brands are developing a newfound respect for the inbound call as an integral part of the conversion path.

Martech Today’s all new “Enterprise Call Analytics Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for call analytics tools and what you should expect when implementing this software into your business. Included in this 40-page report are profiles of 12 leading call analytics vendors, pricing information, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing.

If you are considering licensing an enterprise call analytics platform, this report will help you decide if you need to. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “Enterprise Call Analytics Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide.”