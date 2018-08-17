Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Landing pages are an important part of most online marketing campaigns. They are a great way to tailor the page that people see after clicking on your ad to your target audience and actual ad content.

Unfortunately, while there are a lot of great articles out there about how to test, tweak and refine your landing pages, not every tip or trick works for every page. To make things even more complicated, it can be hard to know where to start with a new landing page:

Do you just guess?

Do you put together a page and hope for the best?

Do you give it your best shot and then tweak once you have some data?

Do you create multiple pages and start testing from day one?

While all of these are certainly viable options, an inadequate landing page can cost you a lot of potential conversions and sales while you figure things out, so it’s worth it to do your best to create a decent landing page the first time around.

To help with that, I’ve put together a list of 15 questions every marketer should ask themselves before pushing a landing page live. If you can answer “yes” to every question on this list, your landing page might not be perfect, but it should provide good results.

1. Does my above-the-fold experience feel consistent with my advertising?

Your ads set expectations for your landing page. If you’re advertising personal injury services, but your landing page talks about divorce litigation, you immediately create a sense of confusion and unmet expectations for your site traffic. That’s not a great way to get people to convert on your landing page.

