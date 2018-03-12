The first commercial customer has signed up for a data management platform’s new keyword-based, “search engine-like” targeting.

European ad network Goldbach Group is the first to offer keyword targeting for brands’ campaigns through the DMP 1plusX.

Recently developed by the Zurich-based firm, the keyword targeting lets advertisers find the audiences they want to target online using any word or word combination, instead of the predefined or custom combined segments often offered by other DMPs.

