Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

In just two weeks, hundreds of marketers like you will head to San Jose for Search Marketing Expo. They’ll access 100+ in-depth sessions on SEO, SEM/PPC, and Digital Commerce Marketing — loaded with actionable tactics that boost traffic, drive conversions, and generate sales. It’s three lanes with no limits!

Join them February 19-20 for unrivaled training, featuring inspiring keynote speakers from Under Armour, Procter & Gamble, and Search Engine Land, interactive consulting sessions with industry experts, and the opportunity to meet people who will be your professional colleagues and personal friends for years to come.

See what’s in store:

Unbiased training from the Search Engine Land experts you trust. 100+ sessions will cover site speed, future-proofing for core updates, pros and cons of automation, new rel=nofollow and snippet rules, structuring search and shopping campaigns, selling with video, and so much more.

will cover site speed, future-proofing for core updates, pros and cons of automation, new rel=nofollow and snippet rules, structuring search and shopping campaigns, selling with video, and so much more. Solutions that will drive ROI and make you a more efficient marketer. Get hands-on demos and tutorials of products and services that can save you time and make you money. Swing by the Solutions Track and SMX Theater for insights on boosting clicks and conversions, surviving in a zero-click Google world, leveraging local-intent search, reducing click fraud, and more.

Get hands-on demos and tutorials of that can save you time and make you money. Swing by for insights on boosting clicks and conversions, surviving in a zero-click Google world, leveraging local-intent search, reducing click fraud, and more. Immersive networking with the search marketing community. Connect with friendly, engaging, brilliant marketers during session breaks, at the Expo Hall Reception (sponsored by Perficient Digital), and After Hours @ Paper Plane. Schedule 1:1 meetings with like-minded attendees with our new tool, Connect@SMX Beta. Trade ideas with folks facing shared challenges while growing your personal and professional network.

during session breaks, at the Expo Hall Reception (sponsored by Perficient Digital), and After Hours @ Paper Plane. Schedule 1:1 meetings with like-minded attendees with our new tool, Connect@SMX Beta. Trade ideas with folks facing shared challenges while growing your personal and professional network. Expert answers to your specific questions. Interactive clinics put you in charge. Real-time account audit? Check. Landing page assessment? You bet. SEO analysis? Sure! These PowerPoint-free, 100% Q&A sessions are designed with you in mind. Raise your hand, take the mic, and ask away.

put you in charge. Real-time account audit? Check. Landing page assessment? You bet. SEO analysis? Sure! These PowerPoint-free, 100% Q&A sessions are designed with you in mind. Raise your hand, take the mic, and ask away. SEO, PPC, and Digital Commerce workshops. Round out your week with an expert-led, advanced workshop on SEO, Google Ads, technical SEO, local / multi-location SEO, paid social commerce, or Amazon Ads.

Round out your week with an on SEO, Google Ads, technical SEO, local / multi-location SEO, paid social commerce, or Amazon Ads. Amenities that keep you productive on-the-go. Fuel up with complimentary breakfasts, hot lunches, and refreshments all day. Stay connected to the office and clients with WiFi throughout the entire conference space.

And here’s a video sneak peek from one of our expert speakers, Niki Mosier, Sr. SEO Manager and SEO Lead at Two Octobers:

Ready to register? There’s still time! Pick the pass that suits your goals and budget:

All Access: All sessions, keynotes, clinics, networking events, and amenities. Book before February 19 and pay $1,795 — $150 off on-site rates.

All sessions, keynotes, clinics, networking events, and amenities. Book before February 19 and pay $1,795 — $150 off on-site rates. All Access + Workshop (best value!) : Maximize your learning with a full-day, post-conference workshop . Book before February 19 and pay $2,797 — $200 off on-site rates.

Maximize your learning with a full-day, post-conference . Book before February 19 and pay $2,797 — $200 off on-site rates. Expo+: This free pass is perfect for networking and connecting with vendors. See what you get. Book before February 19 pay $0! On-site prices are $95.

Register now and I’ll see you in two weeks :-)