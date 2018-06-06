The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

A challenge in the search industry is that typically advertisers only have access to a single data set (their own). Competitive insights allow advertisers to benchmark individual performance against industry or category averages. For senior decision-makers in digital, this intelligence can be used to refine, iterate and optimize search campaigns.

This benchmark report from Adthena is a big-data study of over 100,000 advertisers. It seeks to bring a degree of transparency to category ad spend and performance within search.

Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “Paid Search Benchmark 2018.”