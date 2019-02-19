2019 Martech Trends You Need To Know
Live Webinar: Thursday, February 28, at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT)
Digital Marketing Depot on February 19, 2019 at 5:25 pm
Join the godfather of martech, Scott Brinker, for a live, exclusive look at the three overarching trends shaping marketing technology today and in the future:
- The maturing of martech platform ecosystems.
- The blending of software and services.
- The rise of citizen engineers.
Learn how you can harness these trends to break free of classic trade-offs and have “the best of both worlds” – standardization and specialization; cutting-edge technology and human expertise; and customized martech capabilities without reinventing the wheel.
Learn more. Register today for “2019 Martech Trends You Need To Know,” sponsored by MarTech Conference and chiefmartec.com.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.