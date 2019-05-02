Know what data doesn’t import from AdWords into Microsoft Advertising

Good morning, {FirstName}, it’s a good day to make sure your site isn’t vulnerable.

Sites that are vulnerable to Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) can be used to phish Googlebot and, in theory, send PageRank to a recipient site. This exploit, which hinges upon the current version of Googlebot that runs on Chrome 41, would require that a bad actor locate a vulnerable site, inject script into a URL to that site and feed that malicious URL to Google to crawl. The next Googlebot update will render this impossible and a spokesperson for the search engine has said that they’ve found no evidence that it’s being abused. However, if you run a site that’s vulnerable to XSS, here’s another reason for you to update your security ASAP.

Advertisers awoke to an unpleasant alert yesterday morning in the Google Ads UI notifying them that reporting for April 30 and May 1 is incorrect. Google has been working on a fix since it discovered the problem. Billing should be corrected automatically once it’s fixed, and the reporting snag apparently did not affect any automated bidding.

It’s not all doom and gloom though (thankfully!), Search Console is getting three new reports: unparsable structured data, sitelinks searchbox enhancement and logo enhancement. More reports means more insights, which hopefully means more visibility into your search results.

And, if you’ve ever wondered, “will doing this really help my SEO?” then Google’s got something for you: SEO Mythbusting is an upcoming video series about just that. Presumably, it’ll address frequently asked questions and clarify common misconceptions. You can find it on the Google Webmasters YouTube channel beginning the week after I/O.

