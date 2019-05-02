May 2, 2019

Sites that are vulnerable to Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) can be used to phish Googlebot and, in theory, send PageRank to a recipient site. This exploit, which hinges upon the current version of Googlebot that runs on Chrome 41, would require that a bad actor locate a vulnerable site, inject script into a URL to that site and feed that malicious URL to Google to crawl. The next Googlebot update will render this impossible and a spokesperson for the search engine has said that they’ve found no evidence that it’s being abused. However, if you run a site that’s vulnerable to XSS, here’s another reason for you to update your security ASAP.

Advertisers awoke to an unpleasant alert yesterday morning in the Google Ads UI notifying them that reporting for April 30 and May 1 is incorrect. Google has been working on a fix since it discovered the problem. Billing should be corrected automatically once it’s fixed, and the reporting snag apparently did not affect any automated bidding.

It’s not all doom and gloom though (thankfully!), Search Console is getting three new reports: unparsable structured data, sitelinks searchbox enhancement and logo enhancement. More reports means more insights, which hopefully means more visibility into your search results.

And, if you’ve ever wondered, “will doing this really help my SEO?” then Google’s got something for you: SEO Mythbusting is an upcoming video series about just that. Presumably, it’ll address frequently asked questions and clarify common misconceptions. You can find it on the Google Webmasters YouTube channel beginning the week after I/O.

Know what data doesn’t import from AdWords into Microsoft Advertising

“Since Microsoft Advertising (formerly Bing Ads) is keenly aware that most of their advertisers utilize or have used Google’s ad services, they have made it super simple to import an AdWords campaign to their platform,” explains Ronald Dod of Visiture.

“However, do be aware that some of the info won’t carry over. Microsoft notes that the following data can’t be imported and needs to be set up within the brand’s dashboard: 1) Automated rules; 2) Ad-group-level Sitelink Extensions; 3) Ad-group-level App Extensions; 4) Ad-group-level Location Extensions; 5) Ad-group-level Call Ad Extensions; 6) Remarketing lists and associations; 7) IP exclusions.”

“When importing an AdWords campaign, be sure to go through your ads to ensure you have correctly re-activated the desired components that didn’t make the import process.”

Bugs, delays and missteps.

More bugs than usual? I asked John Mueller of Google is Google was buggier this past April than in a typical month, he said no — it is just that the indexing bug was really big.

Data delays overlap incorrectly? On that note, I can’t figure out why the indexing bug and Search Console data loss don’t overlap better especially since Google said the Search Console data issue was directly related to the de-indexing bug.

Redirect chains. When are redirect chains just too long for Google to handle?  We’ve seen estimates of no more than 5, but Gary Illyes from Google put it this way “when you as a user load a page and it keeps hopping; when do you become frustrated? When will your bff become frustrated? How about your relatives?

WordPress ain’t special. Google’s John Mueller said Google doesn’t give special treatment to pages published using WordPress.

 
