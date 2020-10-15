We are excited to announce this year’s list of finalists for the 2020 Search Engine Land Awards in this year’s campaign-based categories.

Once again, we received an army of submissions from the search community across our 17 categories, and our judges were once again blown away at the creativity, innovation, and quality of this year’s submissions.

All winners will be announced on Monday, October 19. Winners of the Search Engine Land Awards will be invited to discuss their incredible work on a panel discussion that will take place during the upcoming virtual SMX conference, December 8-9. If you’re interested in attending, choose your ideal pass and register now for best rates. (Super Early Bird rates expire this Saturday!) Congrats to the finalists, thank you to all who entered, and thanks to our sponsor, Microsoft, for its support of this year’s awards.

Individual and team categories (Search Marketers of the Year, Agency of the Year – SEO and SEM, and In-House Team of the Year – SEO and SEM) are undergoing one last evaluation from our judges and will be announced Monday along with the winners of the campaign categories.

Here are the 2020 finalists for each category in alphabetical order:

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

Bounteous

Brandify

Infront Webworks

Lastmile Retail

Wiideman Consulting Group

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

Horizon Media

LSEO.com

Stella Rising

Vert

Whirlwind

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

Local SEO Guide, Inc.

NP Digital

Path Interactive

Refinitiv

TopSpot Internet Marketing

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

3 Phase Marketing

Gyro

Ignite Visibility

Statwax

Stella Rising

Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

INFIDIGIT Consultants Pvt Ltd

Path Interactive

Searchbloom

Terakeet

Victorious

Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

Conversio

DAC

Horizon Media

Red Shark Digital

Sidecar

Best Integration Of Search Into Cross-Channel Marketing Campaign

Metric Theory

Noble Studios

Search Discovery

Stella Rising

True Media

Best Overall SEM Initiative – Small Business

Bounteous

Greenlane Marketing

HawkSEM

Logical Position

Reef Digital

Best Overall SEO Initiative – Small Business

Nebo

Searchbloom

Uproer

Victorious

Whirlwind

Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise

Crafted

INFIDIGIT Consultants Pvt Ltd

Levy Online

Path Interactive

Wiideman Consulting Group

Best Overall SEM Initiative – Enterprise

CMI/Compas

DAC

Horizon Media

Rise Interactive

Tinuiti

We look forward to making the big announcement on Monday, October 19. Stay tuned and best of luck to our finalists!