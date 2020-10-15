2020 Search Engine Land Awards campaign category finalists announced
The scores are in for our SEO and SEM campaign categories. Check out the finalists and stay tuned on Monday, October 19th for the big winner announcements!
We are excited to announce this year’s list of finalists for the 2020 Search Engine Land Awards in this year’s campaign-based categories.
Once again, we received an army of submissions from the search community across our 17 categories, and our judges were once again blown away at the creativity, innovation, and quality of this year’s submissions.
All winners will be announced on Monday, October 19. Winners of the Search Engine Land Awards will be invited to discuss their incredible work on a panel discussion that will take place during the upcoming virtual SMX conference, December 8-9. If you’re interested in attending, choose your ideal pass and register now for best rates. (Super Early Bird rates expire this Saturday!) Congrats to the finalists, thank you to all who entered, and thanks to our sponsor, Microsoft, for its support of this year’s awards.
We would also like to thank Microsoft for its support as sponsor of this year’s awards.
Individual and team categories (Search Marketers of the Year, Agency of the Year – SEO and SEM, and In-House Team of the Year – SEO and SEM) are undergoing one last evaluation from our judges and will be announced Monday along with the winners of the campaign categories.
Here are the 2020 finalists for each category in alphabetical order:
Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
- Bounteous
- Brandify
- Infront Webworks
- Lastmile Retail
- Wiideman Consulting Group
Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
- Horizon Media
- LSEO.com
- Stella Rising
- Vert
- Whirlwind
Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
- Local SEO Guide, Inc.
- NP Digital
- Path Interactive
- Refinitiv
- TopSpot Internet Marketing
Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
- 3 Phase Marketing
- Gyro
- Ignite Visibility
- Statwax
- Stella Rising
Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
- INFIDIGIT Consultants Pvt Ltd
- Path Interactive
- Searchbloom
- Terakeet
- Victorious
Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
- Conversio
- DAC
- Horizon Media
- Red Shark Digital
- Sidecar
Best Integration Of Search Into Cross-Channel Marketing Campaign
- Metric Theory
- Noble Studios
- Search Discovery
- Stella Rising
- True Media
Best Overall SEM Initiative – Small Business
- Bounteous
- Greenlane Marketing
- HawkSEM
- Logical Position
- Reef Digital
Best Overall SEO Initiative – Small Business
- Nebo
- Searchbloom
- Uproer
- Victorious
- Whirlwind
Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise
- Crafted
- INFIDIGIT Consultants Pvt Ltd
- Levy Online
- Path Interactive
- Wiideman Consulting Group
Best Overall SEM Initiative – Enterprise
- CMI/Compas
- DAC
- Horizon Media
- Rise Interactive
- Tinuiti
We look forward to making the big announcement on Monday, October 19. Stay tuned and best of luck to our finalists!
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.