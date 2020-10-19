Meet the 2020 Search Engine Land Awards winners, Search Marketers of the Year
For the first time ever, Search Engine Land is awarding a full class of marketers with its top prize for excellence.
We are excited to announce this year’s winners of the 2020 Search Engine Land Awards.
For the first time since we launched this awards program, this year we are announcing a class of winners for the prestigious Search Marketers of the Year award.
Your Search Marketers of the Year for 2020 are:
- Ashleigh Shapiro, Metric Theory
- Michael King, iPullRank
- Colleen Harris, Sincro Digital
- Lisa Little, Goodway Group
“Given the talent and impact these entrants displayed during a particularly tumultuous year, we felt it was time to expand the winners’ roster so we could celebrate these remarkable search marketers,” said Henry Powderly, vice president of content for Search Engine Land parent Third Door Media.
“Each of these winners stood out in different ways: Colleen for shepherding data discipline; Lisa for evangelizing search as a center of excellence; Ashleigh for high-level execution and a commitment to mentoring, and Michael for his community impact and the next-level creativity his organization showed this year.”
In addition to this year’s Search Marketers of the Year, we are happy to announce the full list of winners for the following categories:
Agency of the Year – SEO
- HigherVisibility
Agency of the Year – SEM
- Wpromote
In-House Team of the Year – SEO
- T-Mobile
In-House Team of the Year – SEM
- Penn Foster
Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
- Lastmile Retail
Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
- Horizon Media
Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
- NP Digital
Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
- Ignite Visibility
Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
- INFIDIGIT Consultants Pvt Ltd
Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
- Sidecar
Best Integration Of Search Into Cross-Channel Marketing Campaign
- Noble Studios
Best Overall SEM Initiative – Small Business
- Reef Digital
Best Overall SEO Initiative – Small Business
- Uproer
Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise
- Path Interactive
Best Overall SEM Initiative – Enterprise
- CMI/Compas
We would like to give a special thank you shoutout to our outstanding team of judges who have spent countless hours carefully reviewing and scoring submissions:
- Barry Schwartz, SEO Editor, Search Engine Land & Marketing Land
- Ginny Marvin, Editor-in-Chief, Search Engine Land & Marketing Land
- George Nguyen, Editor, Search Engine Land
- Greg Sterling, Contributing Editor, Search Engine Land & Marketing Land
- Kelly Cooper, Director of Growth Marketing, Moz
- Mike Henderson, CMO, Surety Bonds
- Brad Geddes, Adwords Workshop Presenter, Search Marketing Expo & Co-Founder, AdAlysis
- Matt Van Wagner, Paid Search Session Coordinator, Search Marketing Expo & President, Find Me Faster
Winners of the Search Engine Land Awards will be invited to discuss their incredible strategies and more during the upcoming virtual SMX conference, December 8-9. (If you’re interested in attending, choose your ideal pass and register now for the best rates.)
Congrats to the winners, thank you to all who entered, and thanks to our sponsor, Microsoft, for its support of this year’s awards!
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.