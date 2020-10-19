We are excited to announce this year’s winners of the 2020 Search Engine Land Awards.

For the first time since we launched this awards program, this year we are announcing a class of winners for the prestigious Search Marketers of the Year award.

Your Search Marketers of the Year for 2020 are:

Ashleigh Shapiro, Metric Theory

Michael King, iPullRank

Colleen Harris, Sincro Digital

Lisa Little, Goodway Group

“Given the talent and impact these entrants displayed during a particularly tumultuous year, we felt it was time to expand the winners’ roster so we could celebrate these remarkable search marketers,” said Henry Powderly, vice president of content for Search Engine Land parent Third Door Media.

“Each of these winners stood out in different ways: Colleen for shepherding data discipline; Lisa for evangelizing search as a center of excellence; Ashleigh for high-level execution and a commitment to mentoring, and Michael for his community impact and the next-level creativity his organization showed this year.”

In addition to this year’s Search Marketers of the Year, we are happy to announce the full list of winners for the following categories:

Agency of the Year – SEO

HigherVisibility

Agency of the Year – SEM

Wpromote

In-House Team of the Year – SEO

T-Mobile

In-House Team of the Year – SEM

Penn Foster

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

Lastmile Retail

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

Horizon Media

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

NP Digital

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

Ignite Visibility

Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

INFIDIGIT Consultants Pvt Ltd

Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

Sidecar

Best Integration Of Search Into Cross-Channel Marketing Campaign

Noble Studios

Best Overall SEM Initiative – Small Business

Reef Digital

Best Overall SEO Initiative – Small Business

Uproer

Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise

Path Interactive

Best Overall SEM Initiative – Enterprise

CMI/Compas

We would like to give a special thank you shoutout to our outstanding team of judges who have spent countless hours carefully reviewing and scoring submissions:

Barry Schwartz, SEO Editor, Search Engine Land & Marketing Land

Ginny Marvin, Editor-in-Chief, Search Engine Land & Marketing Land

George Nguyen, Editor, Search Engine Land

Greg Sterling, Contributing Editor, Search Engine Land & Marketing Land

Kelly Cooper, Director of Growth Marketing, Moz

Mike Henderson, CMO, Surety Bonds

Brad Geddes, Adwords Workshop Presenter, Search Marketing Expo & Co-Founder, AdAlysis

Matt Van Wagner, Paid Search Session Coordinator, Search Marketing Expo & President, Find Me Faster

Winners of the Search Engine Land Awards will be invited to discuss their incredible strategies and more during the upcoming virtual SMX conference, December 8-9. (If you’re interested in attending, choose your ideal pass and register now for the best rates.)

Congrats to the winners, thank you to all who entered, and thanks to our sponsor, Microsoft, for its support of this year’s awards!