Contributor and SMX speaker, Aaron Levy, shares his insights about why it’s the “year of getting our data really, really right” and how that will impact paid search automations in 2020.

Below is the video transcript:

Hi, my name’s Aaron Levy. I’m the group director of paid search at Tinuiti. I think 2020 is going to be an interesting year of a mix of some of the things that we talked about for the past couple of years.

It’s already been the year of mobile.

It’s already been the year of automation.

It’s already been the year of people.

I think this year is going to be the year of data. All those things that we’ve been building up for the past couple of years, having Google automate all of our bids and our keywords and things like that that only works with really good data.

So I think that this upcoming year, in 2020, it’s going to be a year of getting our data really, really right. Getting it to flow back and forth, getting it to pass back and forth, so that then these automation tools that we started to use in the past years can do their jobs a little bit better.

I’m pretty excited about it, honestly, because I’m really sick of doing manual bids by myself. Or having my team hit the same button a million times.

If we can get good data into the search engines to have their smart tools do what they’re really good at, that’s how we’re going to do really well in growing into the future.

I think that 2020 is going to be all about data, all about data flow, all about data passed back and all about getting it right.

