With continuous Google algorithm updates and feature changes, paid search marketers live in a world where their efforts to generate clicks or conversions are constantly disrupted. Add the layer of economic uncertainty to the table; now, revenue is at the top of everyone’s list of priorities.

Now is the time to power into 2023 the right way by being in control of your Google Ads performance and outcomes.

Join Ashley Fletcher, VP of marketing at Adthena, in this insightful SMX Next presentation to understand how to identify where you can reduce your marketing costs and increase profitability without hurting revenue.

During the session, you will learn how to deploy budgets through better automation, be the protector of your brand traffic and turn off those pesky “Lone Rangers.”

This year might bring a need for more transparency, making it difficult for search marketers to course-correct campaign pointing. With these session takeaways, you’ll go into that with caution and navigate through performance pressure.

About the author Adthena Adthena is an award-winning search intelligence platform. Our unique combination of patented, AI-driven technology and a world-class team of experts helps brands, marketers, and agencies across the globe dominate their competitive landscapes. We provide our customers with a clear view of the paid search landscape, helping them optimize their spend to increase ROI, all while saving them time and better informing their cross-channel strategies.