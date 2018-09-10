The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

Some combinations are more than complementary; they’re transformative. In those instances, the two components don’t simply augment one another, they actually evolve into something new and superior to what they were before.

Retailers can apply this idea to their performance marketing strategies. Specifically, they should invest in the winning combination of Google paid search and Google Shopping. Retailers that develop cross-channel strategies incorporating both platforms can achieve scale and market insights that are otherwise unattainable, elevating their entire search marketing effort.

This guide from Sidecar outlines the unique strengths of each channel and dives into three strategies that leverage the merits of both. Retailers will learn how a united Google paid search and Google Shopping strategy will help them dominate the search engine results page, master keyword performance and develop a more engaging and tailored shopping experience.

Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “3 Ways Retailers Can Amplify Revenue With Cohesive Search & Shopping Strategies on Google.”