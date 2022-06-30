Opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor. Search Engine Land neither confirms nor disputes any of the conclusions presented below.

While marketers have overcome many challenges in recent years, sadly, the second half of 2022 is poised to be very different from the first. Unprecedented macroeconomic factors such as high inflation, food and energy costs and the war in Ukraine are impacting our business.

Hiring is starting to slow down, and the pressure is on. There is a good chance that you’ll probably be asked to do more with less, as budgets may be prioritized and cut in certain areas.

On the flip side, Google Search ad spend continues to rise. It’s the channel that is always on, the channel with the highest conversion rate and the channel that won’t go away.

This part of the marketing mix is reliable and constant, but are the campaigns delivering success? Are they contributing to sales? Contributing to leads?

Auction Insights is a powerful tool we’ve all come to use for understanding campaign performance against competitors. Search intelligence adds another layer of granularity to ensure you’re one step ahead of your competition.

Join Ashley Fletcher, VP of Marketing at Adthena, in his informative SMX Advanced session to explore three easy search intelligence tactics that will help you dominate your competitive landscape. He also shares use-cases from L’Oreal and Avanti West Coast trains.

After this session, you’ll be able to save time with competitive monitoring, track performance over time and see your competitor’s spend and ad copy. The presentation will help you use data to make better ad campaign decisions and dig into search intelligence to understand why certain ads are successful to ultimately dominate the competition.

About The Author Adthena Founded in 2012, Adthena is the market-leading intelligence platform for paid search advertising. Our unique combination of patented, AI-driven technology and world-class industry expertise helps businesses across the globe drive more value from their PPC budgets. We give our customers a clear view of the competitive landscape, so they can set their paid search strategies for success. Our solutions are powered by our market-leading technology: Whole Market View creates a unique market map of a client’s entire search landscape, and Smart Monitor automatically detects threats and opportunities every day. For more information please visit: www.adthena.com Founded in 2012, Adthena is the market-leading intelligence platform for paid search advertising. Our unique combination of patented, AI-driven technology and world-class industry expertise helps businesses across the globe drive more value from their PPC budgets. We give our customers a clear view of the competitive landscape, so they can set their paid search strategies for success. Our solutions are powered by our market-leading technology: Whole Market View creates a unique market map of a client’s entire search landscape, and Smart Monitor automatically detects threats and opportunities every day. For more information please visit: www.adthena.com