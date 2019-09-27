Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

In early 2019, Google started to display post highlights in the 3-Pack and Local Finder. We are seeing these more and more lately and have learned a lot about how they function. Here is everything we know about them so far.

1. The highlights pull in content from posts older than seven days so even if a Google Post isn’t showing live on your Knowledge Panel, it can still get featured in a post highlight.

2. Posting about a single topic looks much better than having a long post that lists all your services.

3. The highlights in the search results get updated in real-time. I was able to see a post highlighted for a client in the Local Finder that I had just posted five minutes prior.

4. Different types of posts can get highlighted. We have seen event posts get highlighted (we use these to make the post stick longer than seven days) and we’ve seen regular update-types highlighted.

So far we have not found that the content used in the Google Post has any impact on ranking, (for example: posting about “dog bites” doesn’t make you rank higher for “dog bite lawyer) so I would suggest focusing your posts on keywords you’re already ranking for that could use a boost in click-through-rate.

