U.S. businesses of all sizes are expected to spend $154.6 billion on local advertising in 2020. Local marketing growth is being driven by low unemployment and general optimism for future growth, which has led to greater consumer spending as well as a desire among advertisers to capture those dollars.

MarTech Today’s “Local Marketing Solutions for Multi-Location Businesses” reviews the growing market for local marketing solutions and the 5 critical elements for local marketing success:

Listing management

Local SEO

Local landing pages

Reputation management

Paid search and social media

The 61-page report discusses each of these campaign elements in more detail and reviews the latest trends, opportunities and challenges for brands marketing locally. Also included are profiles of 17 leading local marketing solution vendors, pricing charts, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to get your copy.

