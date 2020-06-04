In an effort to best serve our community, our team here at Search Engine Land wanted share a quick list of our best resources — daily tips, printable assets, virtual training opportunities, and more — to help keep you and your teams informed and empowered. Feel free to check them out below!

1. Attend SMX Next together, June 23 & 24 online, for free

Odds are, you’re working remotely at the moment — perhaps for the first time in the history of your company. Unite your organization, boost morale, and get your teams on the same page with a shared training experience — for free. Join us next month online for SMX Next to attend 40+tactic-rich training sessions, including four keynotes from the Search Engine Land experts you know and trust:

How To Emerge A Nimbler, Smarter, More Successful PPC Marketer, with Ginny Marvin – Editor-in-Chief, Search Engine Land

Lessons From Past Google Algorithm Updates & Preparing For What’s Next, with Barry Schwartz – SEO Editor, Search Engine Land

Content Marketing In Times Of Disruption, with George Nguyen – Associate Editor, Search Engine Land

GMB Next: The Evolution Of Local Search, with Greg Sterling – Contributing Editor, Search Engine Land

Learn more about SMX Next and register your team here for free.

2. Start your day with expert-level insights

The Search Engine Land Daily Brief is your one-stop-shop for fresh digital marketing intelligence from the experts you trust. Level up your search strategy with tips from our editorial team, catch up on what’s making headlines in the search world, and dive into analysis on key topics — it’s all neatly packaged and delivered to your inbox every weekday… for free. Bookmark articles, keep a running log of actionable tidbits, and circulate them in your team’s Slack channel to share the wealth! Subscribe here.

3. Win a Search Engine Land Award (and become a guest on Live With Search Engine Land)

Yes –you read that right. If you and your team bring home the gold in your Search Engine Land Awards category, you can be a guest on Live With Search Engine Land. Join Ginny Marvin, Barry Schwartz, Greg Sterling, or George Nguyen to chat about your team’s success, the strategy employed, and what you learned along the way. In addition to being a guest on Search Engine Land Live, you’ll also be featured on searchengineland.com, get an individual shout out on our social media, snag a digital winner badge to add to your site, and more exciting perks! Pick your most outstanding campaign from the past year and share it with us by applying here.

4. Check out sessions of Live With Search Engine Land

Our new Friday afternoon, webcast series features a panel of search-industry pros, led by one of the Search Engine Land experts, discussing the latest news, strategies, and ideas from the paid and organic search worlds. Send in your questions and comments live, take notes, and learn!

5. Freshen up your SEO and SEM knowledge with our Periodic Tables

It’s time to build that arsenal of resources! Whether you’re into SEO, SEM, digital commerce, or email marketing (or perhaps you dabble in all four) we have a go-to educational asset for you to pin, bookmark, download, and print. These high-res resources are a fun, unique way to explore the elements of successful campaigns, whether you’re a beginner or an expert (and they make for some pretty spectacular wall art). Check out all of the tables here:

Again, please feel free to reach out with any questions about the above materials to [email]. We’re here to help.