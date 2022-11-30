Opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor. Search Engine Land neither confirms nor disputes any of the conclusions presented below.

Digital content creation and management seem to be more complex than ever. Workflows now need to accommodate remote workers and resources, worldwide offices, and security and privacy concerns, not to mention the growing pressure on content and creative teams to produce more content in less time and with fewer resources.

So how are the most successful teams currently executing production and managing their workflows? To answer this question and find out the best practices for improving efficiency, Canto surveyed nearly 650 professionals in the United States and the United Kingdom involved in the production, management and/or strategy for content and creative assets at their organization.

Tune into this webinar to learn the results of the survey and take an in-depth look at the content strategies, workflows and technologies that have made these organizations successful. You’ll take away valuable tips on how you can revamp your own content programs in 2023 and dive deep into the five areas to improve content workflow and strategy, including:

Running a content audit for all relevant and current content Centralizing your content into a single location and applying metadata Building a technology stack that is optimized for collaboration Prioritizing your content workflows Focusing on brand consistency and speed to market

Planning and creating content is much harder than it used to be, with disconnected teams and a broken digital content supply chain. Watch this webinar so you can plan, create, manage and deliver your best content program in 2023.

About The Author Canto Canto provides digital asset management solutions for companies of all sizes and across all industries that rely on visual communications. Founded in 1990, Canto is one of the pioneers of the digital asset management industry. Over 2,500 customers rely on Canto’s software to organize, find and share images and videos that are key to working faster and building a brand in today's digital ecosystem. Canto is based in San Francisco (USA), Berlin and Giessen (Germany) with a global partner network. Canto ranks high for ease of use, customer experience and user adoption. Canto provides digital asset management solutions for companies of all sizes and across all industries that rely on visual communications. Founded in 1990, Canto is one of the pioneers of the digital asset management industry. Over 2,500 customers rely on Canto’s software to organize, find and share images and videos that are key to working faster and building a brand in today's digital ecosystem. Canto is based in San Francisco (USA), Berlin and Giessen (Germany) with a global partner network. Canto ranks high for ease of use, customer experience and user adoption.