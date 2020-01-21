Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Do you have a search marketing specialty? Maybe it’s selling products on third-party platforms like Amazon or Facebook… perhaps it’s paid search… maybe the nitty-gritty of multi-location or technical SEO.

Attend a full-day workshop at SMX and master a specific aspect of search marketing. Each is hosted by recognized industry experts and packed with channel-specific strategies and tactics you’ll implement immediately.

Join us in San Jose Friday, February 21 from 9:00am – 5:00pm for:

Digital Commerce Marketing

Amazon Advertising for Performance Marketers, with Elizabeth Marsten, Senior Director, Strategic Marketplace Services, Tinuiti, and Nancy-lee McLaughlin, Director, Marketplace Search, Tinuiti

Paid Social Commerce: Turning Buzz Into Biz, with Michelle Stinson Ross, Content & Outreach Goddess, AuthorityLabs

SEO

SEM / PPC

Advanced Google Ads Training, with Brad Geddes, Founder, AdAlysis

Each workshop includes breakfast, hot lunch, refreshments, and invaluable networking during breaks. Bundle your workshop with an All Access pass for the ultimate training experience:

All Access Pass + Workshop (best value!): Three days of intense training, featuring 85+ expert-led sessions and keynotes organized into three lanes with no limits: SEO, SEM/PPC, and digital commerce marketing. Attend February 19-20 to learn first-hand insights from brands like Under Armour and Procter & Gamble, together with agencies including Clix Marketing, Metric Theory, Tinuiti, and dozens more. Network with the community, connect with exhibitors, and enjoy all amenities — then round out the week with your choice of full-day workshop. Register now to save $200 off on-site rates.

Workshop Only: Interested in just a workshop? There's a pass for that. Register now to save $100 off on-site rates.

So — which workshop will you choose? Register now and I’ll see you in San Jose!