8 Ways To Attend SMX East
Choose your SMX experience, register now, and join us in NYC November 13-14!
You’re no ordinary search marketer… so why settle for ordinary search marketing training?
Join us at Search Marketing Expo — SMX® East, November 13-14 in NYC — the only industry event that’s programmed by the Search Engine Land editors. The hand-crafted agenda (featuring 100+ search marketing presentations!) is designed to deliver proven, actionable tactics you can implement immediately to help generate leads, boost revenue, and grow your business.
And because you deserve a conference that’s tailored to your schedule, budget, expectations, and objectives, there are eight different ways for you to attend:
1. All Access: The complete SMX program… all keynotes, clinics, and sessions (including new tracks on agency operations and local search marketing for multi-location brands), plus all networking events, meals, amenities, and more.
2. 1-Day All Access: Tight on time? Come for a day and learn all you can.
3. All Access + Workshop (best value!): Add an immersive, pre-conference workshop to your agenda for the ultimate training experience. Choose from full-day deep dives on Advanced SEO, Google Ads, Technical SEO, In-house SEO, Content Marketing, or Video Marketing. See the complete lineup here.
4. Workshop Only: Interested in only a workshop? There’s a pass for that.
5. Boot Camp: New to the industry or need a refresher? The Search Marketing Boot Camp is a special pre-conference training course that covers the essentials you need, like keyword research, paid search, Google Tools, and search engine friendly web design.
6. All Access + Boot Camp: Once you ace the Boot Camp, stick around for the main SMX program to learn even more!
7. Expo+ Pass: Searching for time-saving products and solutions? Eager to meet like-minded marketers? This FREE pass option was designed for you. You’ll unlock the entire Expo Hall, including dozens of market-defining vendors, sponsored presentations, Q&A clinics, full-day training with Google and Microsoft Ads, tasty refreshments, and more.
8. Expo + Workshop: Bundle your free Expo+ Pass with a full-day workshop for a rich conference experience.
Bonus! Team rates: Bringing your crew? Save big when you register parties of three or more!
Early Bird rates have expired, but you can still save up to $300 off on-site rates. So! Choose your SMX experience, register now, and I’ll see you in NYC!
