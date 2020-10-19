Google has posted another update regarding the indexing issues with mobile-indexing and canonicalization. As of last Wednesday, October 14, 2020, the final indexing issue has been resolved, outside of minor “edge cases.”

The statement. Google said “Final update: the canonical issue was effectively resolved last Wednesday, with about 99% of the URLs restored. We expect the remaining edge cases will be restored within a week or two.”

History. The previous status update was on October 9th, where Google said the mobile-indexing bug is now 99% resolved, with almost all the URLs being restored.

At that point, the fix for the canonical issue was only 55% fixed at that point. Now it is 99% fixed.

Two more weeks. Google said there are about two more weeks until the 1% of edge cases are resolved. Google will not be issuing another status update on this issue.

Request indexing suspended. Google has not issue an update on temporarily suspending the request indexing tool in Search Console. Rumors are that these indexing bugs and the suspension of this tool are related but Google has not confirmed this.

Why we care. You should annotate your reports to document these indexing bugs during the month of September through October 14th. This way you know why some pages may have dropped out of the indexed and potentially saw a decline in Google organic traffic.