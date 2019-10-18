A deeper look at Google Search Console Speed Reports
We got access to the experimental speed reports in Google Search Console.
Google has experimental reports in Google Search Console for the new speed reports. We covered it when Google announced it back in May, but very few had access it then. Now, some of us at Search Engine Land, have access to these new experimental speed reports.
Larger roll out. Some people at the Search Engine Land team now see this new speed report listed under the “Enhancements” section. It is named “Speed (experimental).” Maybe Google has pushed out this report to more Search Console users?
The reports. Since we now have access, we wanted to share our reports from Search Engine Land’s web site.
Why we care. As we said before, speed is not just important for ranking in Google but also important for your website visitors and for your conversion metrics. Having this data within Google Search Console gives SEOs and webmasters a single place to go and see this information without having to go into the PageSpeed tools. In addition, this report gives you historical data on improvements or possible problems as they get worse over time.
