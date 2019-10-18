Google has experimental reports in Google Search Console for the new speed reports. We covered it when Google announced it back in May, but very few had access it then. Now, some of us at Search Engine Land, have access to these new experimental speed reports.

Larger roll out. Some people at the Search Engine Land team now see this new speed report listed under the “Enhancements” section. It is named “Speed (experimental).” Maybe Google has pushed out this report to more Search Console users?

The reports. Since we now have access, we wanted to share our reports from Search Engine Land’s web site.

Broken down by mobile and desktop and the number of slow, moderate and fast URLs.

You can isolate the slow URLs and see tips on how to improve these URLs.

Here is another view showing you the moderate speed URLs and fast URLs.

You can drill into each issue and Google will show you the individual URLs affected.

If you want to show off, Google also shows you the URLs that are super fast. Of course, you can use this to see what you are doing well and apply it to the slower URLs.

You can click on the URL and it shows you more details from PageSpeed Insights.

Here is another example.

Why we care. As we said before, speed is not just important for ranking in Google but also important for your website visitors and for your conversion metrics. Having this data within Google Search Console gives SEOs and webmasters a single place to go and see this information without having to go into the PageSpeed tools. In addition, this report gives you historical data on improvements or possible problems as they get worse over time.