In today’s attention economy, legacy content management solutions no longer meet the needs of content creators and their development teams. Arc XP is a cloud-based digital experience platform that helps enterprise companies, retail brands and media and entertainment organizations create and distribute content, drive digital commerce and deliver powerful experiences.

Available on AWS Marketplace, Arc XP’s state-of-the-art digital platform is engineered to meet the demands of modern publishers, brands, and broadcasters around the world. Built by The Washington Post, Arc has powered the digital transformation of clients across the globe, currently serving more than 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly. At its core, Arc is about speed and innovation: for readers, content creators, brands, advertisers and developers.

You will learn:

Learn about major challenges Marketers are facing today

Hear how Arc XP can help your organization

See an on-demand demo of the solution in practice

Scot Gillespie is the chief technology officer and general manager of Arc XP, a cloud-native digital experience platform. Under Gillespie’s leadership, Arc XP has grown exponentially, evolving from a headless CMS to a feature-rich digital experience platform that supports the content, commerce and digital experiences needs of enterprise companies, retail brands and media and entertainment organizations around the world. Gillespie has also led Arc XP to develop deep partnerships with many of the industry’s top technologies, including deeper integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Akamai and Catchpoint.

