Account-based marketing (ABM) has been used by B2B marketers for well over a decade. But rapid advances in the sophistication and accessibility of the data — and in technologies that enable ABM — are now fueling widespread adoption of this approach.

According to the Information Technology Services Marketing Association (ITSMA), more than three-quarters of B2B marketers say ABM is either “important” or “very important” to their marketing strategy; 44 percent say that ABM is now their top marketing priority.

MarTech Today’s first publication of “Account-Based Marketing Tools: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for ABM tools and the considerations involved in implementation. The 60-page report reviews the growing market for ABM solutions, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report, you will learn:

Critical elements for ABM success.

Who the leading players are in ABM.

What you should look for in an ABM solution.

What trends are driving the adoption of ABM software.

Also included in the report are profiles of 22 account-based management vendors, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to get your copy.

This report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research. Interviews took place in March and April 2018.