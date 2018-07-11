The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.
Account-Based Marketing Tools: A Marketer’s Guide — New report from MarTech Today
What should you look for in an account-based marketing (ABM) solution?
Account-based marketing (ABM) has been used by B2B marketers for well over a decade. But rapid advances in the sophistication and accessibility of the data — and in technologies that enable ABM — are now fueling widespread adoption of this approach.
According to the Information Technology Services Marketing Association (ITSMA), more than three-quarters of B2B marketers say ABM is either “important” or “very important” to their marketing strategy; 44 percent say that ABM is now their top marketing priority.
MarTech Today’s first publication of “Account-Based Marketing Tools: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for ABM tools and the considerations involved in implementation. The 60-page report reviews the growing market for ABM solutions, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report, you will learn:
- Critical elements for ABM success.
- Who the leading players are in ABM.
- What you should look for in an ABM solution.
- What trends are driving the adoption of ABM software.
Also included in the report are profiles of 22 account-based management vendors, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to get your copy.
This report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research. Interviews took place in March and April 2018.