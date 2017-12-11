Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Your search for actionable SEM and SEO tactics is over. Join thousands of search marketers at the largest search marketing conference on the West Coast: Search Engine Land’s SMX West, March 13-15, 2018, in San Jose, California. Rates increase at the end of this week!

Register today for an All Access Pass, and you’ll unlock super early bird savings — $400 off on-site rates! This amazing offer will expire Saturday, December 16, at 11:59 p.m. Don’t delay.

Your All Access Pass unlocks the complete SMX West experience, including:

unlimited access to all sessions, keynotes, and clinics.

free demos of time-saving solutions and products in the Expo Hall.

exclusive networking opportunities.

top-shelf amenities, including hot lunches, WiFi and more.

You’ll also walk away with an SMX hallmark: reliable, actionable tactics you can implement as soon as you return to the office.

If you’re already planning to join us for SMX West, do yourself and your wallet a favor: Register now and save a cool $400! This is the absolute lowest price we can offer for All Access passes. Seize the opportunity today.

P.S. If you don’t act fast, you’ll miss out on these Super Early Bird rates. Don’t pay more next week for the exact same ticket! Register now.

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.