Google will launch a central hub for its creative advertising tools called Ads Creative Studio, the company announced Monday. Ads Creative Studio will unify tools previously found across YouTube, Display & Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360, and will be available in beta to Display & Video 360 customers at the end of July and to select YouTube Ads customers in September, with additional features being made available to a wider group of users in the months to follow.

The features. Ads Creative Studio will include:

Director Mix, which can help advertisers create custom videos at scale by swapping out various elements to personalize the video for different audiences.

Dynamic display and HTML5 to generate interactive creative for Display & Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360.

Audio Mixer, which can be used to build audio ads at scale for Display & Video 360.

Google will continue to build on the capabilities of Ads Creative Studio over time, the company said in its announcement.

The asset library. Ads Creative Studio will include an asset library (shown below) to help with asset creation and management.

Google is also introducing a new workflow that will enable users to specify which creative elements within an ad should be customized for individual audiences.

Why we care. Consolidating Google’s various creative advertising tools into one location may make those tools more useful for businesses than having to find them in different places, which can improve operational efficiency. This new hub will also enable multiple users to work on the same project, which can be important for teams that have to collaborate with other departments. The asset library may be especially useful for businesses in which a brand team is specifically responsible for asset creation. And, whether you’re creating a video, display or audio ad, the workflow for customizing creative is the same, Google said in its announcement, which can also help streamline the creation process.