Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

We want to know how marketers like you are using Amazon advertising! The team at Search Engine Land has put together a brief survey looking for feedback on whether and why you or your clients have or have not been advertising with Amazon. If not, why? If so, where are budgets coming from? Are they increasing or decreasing? How are you measuring success?

Please take 5 minutes to tell us about your experiences with Amazon advertising and you’ll be entered to win an all access pass to SMX. As an added bonus, we’ll share the final results with you– get to the last survey question for details.

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.