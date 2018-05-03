Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google released the latest version of AdWords Editor this week with several new features, including the ability to download search terms reports, more robust filtering options, account-level extension associations and more.

When viewing keyword lists in AdWords Editor, a new Search Terms tab is now available. As shown in the screen shot below, clicking on the Search Terms tab brings up a window in which advertisers can select campaigns, ad groups and the metrics they want to download and analyze. There’s also an option to save the reporting preferences.

There are eight functions now available from the advanced search box that allow advertisers to build queries on items contained in the item being filtered when those items meet specific criteria.

For example, you could choose to show campaigns with less than a certain number of keywords or only show keywords whose owning ad group meets certain conditions. You can find more details on using these filter functions on the help page.

AdWords Editor 12.3 also supports account-level extension associations, interest categories for Search and Shopping campaigns, custom intent audiences, TrueView for action campaigns and responsive search ads, which are now in beta.

See the full list of capability updates here.