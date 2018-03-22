If you’re one to edit ads in AdWords rather than pause or remove old ads, then add new ones, now you can easily compare all those old ad variations.

To get to the new version history screen, available only in the new AdWords interface, hover next to an ad, click on the pencil icon that appears and select “See version history.”

Version history shows all the old versions with the dates they were edited, how long they were in place and what changed. To see performance metrics, you’ll need to click the Columns icon and select the metrics you want to see.

The data can be exported to a spreadsheet.