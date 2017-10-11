Google has announced that the new AdWords interface is now available to all advertisers. The new “experience” was unveiled last year, followed by a rollout over several months, from August of last year until the present.

Along with new features for data visualization, the overhaul enhances load speed of account data up to 20 percent, according to Google. New reports and controls built into the updated experience have also been highlighted periodically by AdWords on their blog over the past several months.

There are many new features that are exclusive to the new interface. Features such as the “Landing Pages” page give new ways to monitor performance, and call bid adjustments give advertisers control over how often a call option appears in an ad.

Users can get acquainted with the new interface and its features through the guided tour. For now, it’s still possible to toggle back and forth between the new and old interfaces. Some functionality is still being rolled out to the new UI. For example, scripts functionality was recently added.

